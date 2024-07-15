Nets Starter Looking to Break Knicks 'Nova S***'
The Brooklyn Nets face a tall task when it comes to neutralizing the New York Knicks but Dorian Finney-Smith sounds up for the challenge.
A rare trade between the Knicks and Nets sent Brooklyn star Mikal Bridges to Manhattan and added yet another gem to the former's Villanova gauntlet. The Knicks will look to build upon a 50-win season with four former Wildcats in tow, as Bridges joins fellow Jay Wright proteges Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.
Like Bridges, Finney-Smith came to Brooklyn at the 2023 trade deadline and figured to be a big part of the team's post-Kevin Durant/James Harden/Kyrie Irving era. The two apparently built enough of a bond to continue regularly-scheduled training despite their standing on opposite sides of the metropolitan basketball civil war.
"We still kept training together that whole the next two days after the trade happened,” Finney-Smith recalled during Las Vegas Summer League action, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “So we went from what we’re going to do next year, to we’re about to kick y’all's a**. You know I’m going to talk s***. We got to break that Villanova s*** up.”
"We started talking trash to each other a little bit because now we’re going to be playing against each other. But that’s my guy, we built some lifelong connections. Good luck to him.”
Finney-Smith wished Bridges well but it feels like Brooklyn will need all the help and luck it can get: the Nets have fully embraced a rebuild after their latest attempt at a superteam went by the wayside. The former Dallas Maverick, acquired in the deal that sent away Irving, figures to be the next to go if Brooklyn keeps dealing.
The 31-year-old Finney-Smith, who will be a $14.9 million cap hit next year, averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 68 appearances with the Nets last season.
Time will tell if Finney-Smith will remain part of the Knicks-Nets rivalry, which saw New York earn its first season sweep since 2017-18 the last time around. New York and Brooklyn are situated in the same group for this fall's NBA Cup pool proceedings and their prospects are slated to do battle on Tuesday in Vegas (4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
