Report: Former Knicks Guard Returning 'At Some Point'
One of the most well-known recurring stars of the sitcom that is the New York Knicks may be making his way back for another visit.
ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps believes that more metropolitan minutes await Ryan Arcidiacono, the reserve point guard who was part of two national title groups at Villanova. Bontemps offered such a hypothesis during an appearance on the Hoop Collective podcast, hinting that it might have been a part of Jalen Brunson's decision to sign a more affordable contract extension.
"I think (the extension) is certainly a secondary part of the transaction that was made a couple of weeks ago, to trade for Mikal Bridges, the fourth member of the Nova Knicks," Bontemps said. "I still maintain that the fifth member of the Nova Knicks who has been there before, Ryan Arcidiacono, will wind up back with the Knicks at some point."
"These guys have all clearly desired to play together. By signing this extension under the new collective bargaining agreement ... this gives the Knicks the ability to have, potentially, a five-year window where they are an elite championship level team with this group together."
The concept of the "Nova Knicks" needs little introduction at this point: since the team signed Jalen Brunson in the summer of 2022, the team has stocked up on his Villanova teammates such as Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. This offseason saw the Knicks add Mikal Bridges in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets, giving them four former Wildcats in the quest to build on the most successful Manhattan season in over a decade.
Arcidiacono has spent parts of the last three seasons on the Knicks' roster. He was involved in two major transactions at the last two trade deadlines: in 2023, he was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers in the swap that acquired Hart's services before re-signing with New York months later.
The Most Outstanding Player from Villanova's 2016 national title run was dealt to Detroit in February in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks before ending the season with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate which previously hosted some of his earlier professional days.
While Arcidiacono has never been a member of the Knicks' primary rotation, he has left a noticeable impression on mainstream New Yorkers.
“He’s a great teammate on and off the court," former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein said in January, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. “(He's) just very professional, even in practice, doing the little stuff on the bench just to help us out. … Especially in the long season, guys like that are really important.”
