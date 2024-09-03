All Knicks

Knicks Biggest Decision Being Watched Around the League

The New York Knicks are expected to negotiate with Julius Randle on a contract extension.

Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have a big question mark on their roster when it comes to the future of Julius Randle.

Randle, who turns 30 in November, is about to enter the final year of his contract this season. Despite rumors of negotiations taking place, no deal has come through.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Randle and his future will be the primary storyline for the Knicks this season until it is resolved.

"A shoulder injury knocked him out in late January, meaning he was shelved for the entirety of the team's trek to the conference semifinals. The Knicks looked quicker and more decisive on both ends without him," Buckley writes. "And yet, he still looms as a big piece of this puzzle. New York badly needed a second shot-creator to extend its playoff run, and Randle's nightly contributions of 24 points and five assists could've done the trick. His best version can really help this team, but his worst flaws could drag it down. Hang some contract uncertainty over all of this (Randle can reach free agency next summer), and this is one of the league's most fascinating situations to track."

The Knicks have expressed that they want to keep Randle and ink him to a new deal, but until he is unsigned beyond next season, he will be linked in trade rumors and questions surrounding his new contract will continue to permeate throughout the New York media.

The Knicks have enjoyed a level of success without Randle, so there's reason to believe that the team could function without him. However, the Knicks are better overall with Randle, and they missed not having him at the tail end of their playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.

Simply put, Randle and the Knicks need each other to succeed.

