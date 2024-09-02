Report: Former Knicks Shooter Leaves NBA, Signs In Greece
For the time being, the NBA career of former New York Knicks record-holder Evan Fournier is over.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the French-born Fournier is continuing his basketball career back in Europe, as he is set to sign with renowned Greek club Olympiacos B.C.
Fournier thus moves on from the Association after 12 seasons, his first coming with Denver after they drafted him 20th overall in the 2012 draft. He also spent time with Orlando, Boston, and Detroit, his most notable efforts coming with the Magic when he averaged 18.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting during the 2019-20 season.
In New York, Fournier was best known for his lengthy exiles, as he was more or less planted on the bench over each of the last two years after the emergence of some younger backcourt stars. Fournier briefly held the held the Knicks' single-season record for most successful three-pointers after sinking 241 during his debut campaign in 2021-22 but that mark stood for less than two years thanks to Donte DiVincenzo hitting 283 in the most recent trials.
In two-plus seasons with the Knicks, Fournier averaged 11.8 points in 110 appearances. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons, along with Quentin Grimes, at the most recent transaction deadline in the deal that acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Ironically, Grimes had usurped Fournier in the starting five at shooting guard before he himself was removed in favor of DiVincenzo.
Though Fournier struggled to leave a lasting impression with the Pistons, (6.9 points on 37.3 percent shooting in 29 appearances), he did make a bit of a name for himself on France's run to the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Fournier was Les Bleus' third-leading scorer behind only San Antonio rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and newly-minted Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yaubusele.
Based in Piraeus, Olympiacos is known as one of the most successful professional basketball clubs in Greek history. Notable alumni include Patrick Beverley, Josh Childress, and Roy Tarpley.
