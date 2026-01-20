Knicks Struggles Caused Josh Hart’s Return from Injury vs. Mavericks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are currently suffering through a tough patch and it is already reflecting in the way players are handling their health. Having lost 9 out of the last 11 games, the room to make mistakes is completely gone, and every game now feels like a must-win one.​

This pressure situation made Josh Hart make a comeback against the Dallas Mavericks even though his ankle was not totally okay. The Knicks lost 114-97 at home, and rather than being about a quick change, Hart’s comeback represented the level of desperation this team has ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reached.​

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ came back for the team's game against Dallas with an ankle injury, which was obviously still not fully healed. Why didn't he just wait until it was completely healed?

Well, for Hart, the answer is partly mindset and partly the situation. He acknowledged that his own impatience and competitiveness, as well as the Knicks getting a little bit of a slump, were the reasons that he ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌played.

“I want to be out there to try to help the team as much as I can, so (the team’s recent struggles) did influence my decision a little bit; a combination of that, there’s the competitiveness and the impatience that I display,” Hart said before the Mavs game, per SNY's Ian Begley.

The Ankle Injury That Won’t Go Away

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after being fouled during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Josh Hart would leave the game after the play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is not a new injury; it is the same right ankle that previously sidelined Hart for eight games from December 25 to January 9 as a result of a sprain on Christmas Day. After returning for three consecutive games, he had to miss New York's defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 17 since the pain had returned again.

The Knicks were 3-6 when Hart was not playing, and that period is a major explanation for their record dropping. Simply put, they do not run the same without his rebounding, defense, and wing ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌energy.

Knicks’ Slide Exposes Their Dependence on Hart

Through its last 11 games, New York has lost nine and the defeat by Dallas saw its losing streak extended to four. As of late, the defense has completely disintegrated, with the opposition scoring at will and the Knicks having a hard time controlling the glass for entire ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.​

Hart was asked to explain what has gone wrong.

“If I could, I don’t think we’d be in this stretch. I think it’s a combination of stuff,” he said, before pointing to the basics: “Just gotta be better defensively, more physical, into the ball, more effort, more energy.”

He is right. The Knicks’ issues are not scheme-based; they are about effort, focus, and physicality, areas Hart usually helps set the tone.​

