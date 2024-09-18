Knicks Coach Reminds Fans Not to Forget Julius Randle
It's hard to lose track of someone carrying Julius Randle's 6-8, 250-lb. frame, but New York Knicks head coach seems to believe that a few too many Manhattanites have suffered such amnesia.
Thibodeau professed big plans for Randle in a Q&A with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, hinting that the three-time All-Star could be called upon to fill the void at backup center that Isaiah Hartenstein's run to Oklahoma City created. That's perhaps an ambitious plan for someone who hasn't touched Madison Square Garden hardwood since January but Thibodeau reaffirmed his faith in Randle amidst Aschburner's questioning.
"I think Julius has always adapted to whatever challenge he’s faced each year. People forget the level that he’s played at," Thibodeau lauded. "Four years ago, he had a monster season and we didn’t have the shooting we have now, so the floor is going to be more open. We got a glimpse of that in January, which was his last month of basketball."
To Thibodeau's point, Randle averaged 24.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 14 January appearances before he suffered a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season. All that and more (such as an average plus/minus of 15.4 in those games) was enough to secure Randle his third All-Star berth as a Knicks but he could only watch as New York completed a 50-win trek that secured the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
Another injury and the Knicks' relatively successful run while he sat has somewhat muddled Randle's future: amidst a summer of big checks, Randle has not been offered a long-term contract extension. That and perhaps a lack of a Villanova degree could be blamed for burying Randle's prominence in the eyes of some observers as the Knicks prepare to embark on their most hopeful, if not pressure-packed, season in quite some time.
But Thibodeau warned that those who forget Randle do so at their own risk.
"People forget the guy was 25, 10, and 5," Thibodeau said. "He’s had a lot of success and he’s been a big part of winning the last four years in New York. The more good players you have, the more sacrifices you have to make, not only by Julius, by everybody."
Under Thibodeau's watch, Randle has evolved into a reliable contributor, averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds since the newly extended Knicks boss arrived in 2020-21. Thibodeau made note of the Randle revolution in his comments to Aschburner, hinting that a continued harness of such skills will be the perfect x-factor in the chase of lofty goals.
"He’s added the three-point shot, he can put it on the floor, he can play back to the basket, he can face up and play off the screen," the head coach said. "He can run the floor. I always tell him, “You’re at your best in transition, getting downhill.” When he plays that way, he’s impossible to stop. It’s speed, it’s strength, it’s all those things. He commands two on the ball, and he’s got to trust the pass from there."
