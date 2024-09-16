Marcus Morris Shares Post After Knicks Signing
It was Sunday in more ways than one for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks concluded a working weekend by adding yet another former Phoenix Sun to their fold, announcing the signing of tenured veteran Marcus Morris to an Exhibit 9 (essentially non-guaranteed/non-two-way) contract.
In addition to adding yet another former (coming mere hours after signing Landry Shamet and months after acquiring Mikal Bridges in a trade), the Knicks brought back Morris after he spent 43 games in Manhattan during the 2019-20 campaign. If his Instagram story is any indication, those 43 impressions were rather lasting.
"Like I never left," Morris said, captioning a photo from his first metropolitan tenure.
The well-traveled Morris, who spent last season between Philadelphia and Cleveland, amassed a slight cult following among Knicks fans for making the woebegone 2019-20 season a little more tolerable: despite being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the middle of the season, Morris was the leading scorer at season's end with 19.6 points a game and he also sank 43.9 percent of his three-point tries.
One of those triples was a last-minute game-winner that secured a nationally-televised victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Morris also posted a career-best 38 points in a 135-132 loss to, ironically enough, the Clippers later that season before he was sent west in a deal that acquired Moe Harkless and draft considerations.
At the time, the Knicks were working through a season so sad that they were denied entry to the Walt Disney World bubble when the 2019-20 season resumed after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. It brought about an early end to the David Fizdale era and produced just 21 wins in a shortened campaign.
Morris, however, grew to appreciate his time in New York and was more than willing to stay if it was up to him.
"I love our team," Morris told The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov at the time. "I love our future. I just want to be a part of helping our young guys grow and grow out to be the great players they're going to be. That was the reason why I made the decision to come here, going back on the decisions I made, along with a lot of other things, but I'm here. I enjoy this organization. I enjoy the players they got here and I want to be here long-term."
