LOOK: Knicks' 2024-25 City Jerseys Leaked
New York Knicks fans apparently don't have to wait until winter for the first whiteout of the year.
X user @EldenMonitors leaked Nike's designs for the City and Classic Editions of 2024-25 NBA uniforms on Tuesday and the Knicks had a showcase in the former category: their City editions for the coming campaign will look somewhat familiar, as it's a white version of the throwback-inspired threads that they donned last season.
The leaks have since been confirmed to be legitimate by the athletic aesthetic experts at SportsLogos.net.
Last year's City Edition was a bit of a throwback for the Knicks, as it was heavily inspired by the blue road jerseys that they wore during their turn-of-the-century heyday, complete with the former edition of the primary emblem on the shorts. This year's version is more or less an inverted white "home" edition, though one of the major features is retained: the jerseys will once again feature the Knicks' home spelled out twice and layered upon each other, giving the impression that the uniform reads out "New York, New York."
"City Edition" uniforms were introduced by the NBA in 2016 and are meant to "pay homage to the history and cultures of all 30 teams and their communities," as explained on the league's official website. Last year's threads debuted during the inaugural In-Season Tournament, complete with special courts that featured elements of the jerseys on the hardwood.
While they are not officially referred to as throwbacks, many teams often invoke their aesthetics of the past in their City Edition look: Toronto, for example, has brought back a modified version of its animated raptor logo, one meant to pay homage to newly-minted Hall-of-Famer and franchise legend Vince Carter. Others invoke local traditions and culture from beyond the arena, such as the Denver Nuggets' version repping the number 5,280 to reference the Mile High City's distance in feet above sea level.
