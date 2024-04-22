Knicks' Jalen Brunson Vows Improvement After Game 1
As Dr. Ian Malcolm indirectly told John Hammond regarding his ill-fated "Jurassic Park" idea, just because one could, doesn't mean they necessarily should.
Saturday's postseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers offered an intriguing landmark for the New York Knicks, who proved they could win on a Jalen Brunson off night: Manhattan's franchise face tied for the team lead with 22 points but he needed 26 attempts to make it there. That, however, wasn't enough to derail metropolitan momentum, as several of Brunson's compatriots came through to build a 111-104 victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
“It was great defense, and (Philadelphia) had a great game plan,” Brunson said in the aftermath, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I’ve got to go back to the drawing board and be better. But I think the one thing I kept doing: I just kept turning the page, turning the page, knowing that things would be better. I have to have short-term memory when things like that happen. Honestly, you’ve just got to give them a lot of credit.”
Brunson finished the night 8-of-26 from the field, his second-worst shooting night in a Knicks playoff game (30.8) percent. New York lost the nadir, a 5-of-17 output in their lone defeat to Cleveland in last year's opening round, by 17 and were 5-7 when he shot worse than 40 percent this season (not counting a March win in Cleveland where he left after the opening minute).
Showcasing their depth was perhaps the perfect way for the Knicks to open a legitimately hopeful playoff trek, especially considering the way he and so many others came through in the wake of several major injuries throughout this campaign. But the Knicks certainly don't to see how much they can push the limits and would obviously prefer if Brunson was at the top of his game as they work their way through the postseason.
Brunson is never one to linger on individual achievements in the wake of defeat, but he was at least somewhat keen to recall the little victories he earned on Saturday. For example, he showcased his trademark propensity to draw charging calls at a crucial moment when Philadelphia tried to stifle a Knicks comeback in the second period and he also dished out a team-best seven assists. The last two helpers came on consecutive triples for Josh Hart and OG Anunoby that more or less sealed the deal for the Knicks and sent Madison Square Garden into hysterics.
“I think I had spurts where I was good,” Brunson said in Bondy's report. "(They were) just throwing bodies, clogging the paint, making everything difficult. Got to give them a lot of credit, I’ve got to be better.”
Brunson will get a chance to show what he learned on Monday when Game 2 tips off at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
