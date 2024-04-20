Knicks' Josh Hart Responds to Paul Reed's Criticism
According to Josh Hart, the New York Knicks' bulletin board remains blank.
The Knicks' upcoming Eastern Conference playoff opener against the Philadelphia 76ers has drawn headlines for its star power, but one of the series' potential depth stars added fuel to the hardwood fire: after his Sixers doused the Miami Heat in Wednesday's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament activities, Philadelphia reserve Paul Reed remarked that one of the motivating factors was a desire to face an "easier matchup" in the Knicks rather than the NBA-leading Boston Celtics.
With the hours dwindling before Saturday's tip-off (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN), Hart was offered a chance to comment or counter Reed's comments. The metropolitan starter chose neither.
"I don't give a f*** about what he said," Hart said, hardly able to contain a smirk, in video from SNY. "I could really care less ... I don't care."
Some view the Sixers as a trendy upset pick in the East's opening round primarily thanks to the presence of reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is 31-8 when Embiid takes the floor this season, though one of the defeats was a 128-92 shellacking on their home floor at the hands of the Knicks.
With a 3-1 advantage (Embiid missed the other three matchups due to injury), New York won its annual season series against Philadelphia for the first time since 2015-16. Hart, a permanent starting lineup fixture with Julius Randle out for the year, did his part by averaging 14.3 points and rebounds each during the four meetings, which included a 20-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the most recent showdown on Mar. 12.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!