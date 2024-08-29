Knicks Rival Adds Former First-Round Pick

All Knicks

The New York Knicks are watching the Boston Celtics continue to get better.

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) runs up court after a basket in front of New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have been making moves to try and catch the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference after they won the NBA Finals over the summer.

And now, the Celtics have gone ahead with a move that gets them one step higher on the ladder.

According to The Athletic insider Shams Charania, the Celtics have signed veteran guard Lonnie Walker IV to an Exhibit 10 deal.

The Exhibit 10 rules means he is only given guaranteed money for training camp, not the regular season. However, with him now in the building, the Celtics could look to make him part of the team throughout the entire year.

Walker averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent of his 3-point shots in 58 appearances for the Brooklyn Nets this past season.

With Walker in the fold, he becomes the first veteran addition for the Celtics this offseason. The only other player on the roster that didn't win a championship was Creighton rookie guard Baylor Scheierman.

Veteran forward Oshae Brissett is the only player from last year's team that isn't currently on the roster. It's assumed that Scheierman will take his spot on the roster, but it's possible that Walker could walk on and take someone's spot.

The Celtics could benefit from Walker's 3-point shooting, but given the fact that Boston breezed by in the playoffs last season, there isn't too much that they need to fix to begin with. Walker just gives them some insurance in case an injury pops up or someone struggles mightily.

The Celtics have set the bar for the Knicks and the rest of the NBA, and every team will try to get to where they have been in hopes of not letting them become the first repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

