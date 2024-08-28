Knicks Star Reveals Shocking 'What If' About Villanova
Let's face it: "Nebraska Knicks" or "Northwestern Knicks" don't necessarily have the same ring to it.
New York Knicks fans have more or less adopted the Villanova Wildcats, or at least their previous incarnations, as a de facto side squad, but one move might've ended the connection before it ever began.
Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson recently revealed on Mark Jackson's "Come and Talk 2 Me" series that he was ready to pull his cherished child Jalen out of the Villanova program after his freshman season. But a combination of Jalen's ability to handle things on his own as well as head coach Jay Wright's understanding kept a V on his shorts ... and the rest, as both Knicks and Wildcats fans see it, is history.
"I was like, man, this ain't going to work, and to Jalen’s credit, Jalen was like, you got to relax, man; I got this," the elder Brunson said. "For him to say that to me, you know, it definitely comforted me, but I'm still like, I wanted more, you know, his freshman year."
"But I give the credit to him and Jay like talking to me because Jay could have said man, 'I'm tired of your father and I'm tired of you, you need to transfer.'"
Villanova won a national championship after Jalen Brunson's freshman season, and it was hardly as if he was a spectator in that process: the younger Brunson started all but one of the 40 games on the way to Houston and was fourth in minutes at 24 a game.
Prior to his Villanova entry, Brunson had gained the attraction of several other major schools, such as Illinois, Michigan State, and Purdue, and Rick was apparently ready to re-open the process. His son and Wright, however, quickly scratched that idea and ran things back on The Main Line.
Wildcat and Knicks fans alike are no doubt grateful: Brunson guided Villanova to another national title in 2018, collecting several major individual accolades along the way. Brunson then became the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft and spent four years with the Dallas Mavericks before the Knicks came calling.
Since then, Brunson has arranged for 82 de facto Villanova reunions, as fellow former Wildcats Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have joined him in Manhattan. Another, Mikal Bridges, arrived in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the offseason, giving the Knicks the most legitimate hope they've had for a championship in quite some time.
While Brunson's tireless work ethic probably ensured he was destined success no matter where he ended up, one can't help but wonder just how things would've panned out had he moved on. Fortunately for Wildcat fans, they don't have to find out.
