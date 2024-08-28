Knicks' Jalen Brunson Names NBA's Best Golfers
Jalen Brunson put in some different kinds of shots earlier this week: the New York Knicks point guard made a brief sojourn to Westchester County to headline his eponymous charity golf classic, one of the major events overseen by his Second Round Foundation.
While mostly flanked by several Knicks teammates, Brunson was asked about which of his fellow NBA representatives would make for the best round of 18 in a video posted by the Association's official social media channels.
"Steph for sure," Brunson began, referring to legendary Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry. "Everyone just knows Steph's the GOAT for sure. He can do no wrong."
Brunson needs a little help on the second one, needing to refresh his memory when it comes to recalling who among his fellow shooters enjoys hitting the links. He eventually comes up with Los Angeles Lakers backcourt threat Austin Reaves. With Josh Hart getting impatient, Brunson is forced to tee off before he can name the third, but advises the interviewer not to include him.
Any Knicks fan looking to thank Brunson for his two gamechanging seasons to date could do far worse than donate to the Second Round Foundation, which refers to his 2018 NBA entry out of Villanova. The Dallas Mavericks selected Brunson with the 33rd overall pick and he'd spend four seasons in North Texas before signing with the Knicks in July 2022. The rest, of course, is history, as Brunson has placed the Knicks back into the realm of NBA relevancy and has inked a (discounted) contract extension that will keep him in Manhattan through at least the end of the decade.
"'The Magic Is In the Work' is the essence of a Second-Round selection," the Second Round Foundation's site reads, referencing Brunson's mantra. "It is a reinforcement of willingness, readiness, and preparation. In this spirit, Jalen is proud to introduce Second Round, his charitable organization that will serve young people through academics, sports and outreach."
