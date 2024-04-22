All Knicks

Knicks Shut Out of Major NBA Award Nominations

Despite an otherwise stellar season, the New York Knicks were fully removed from NBA individual award nominations announced on Sunday.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Jan 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) questions a call
Jan 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) questions a call / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere ... except, apparently, the NBA's individual award nominations list.

The New York Knicks were completely ignored on the list unveiled on Sunday, which saw a trio of players named finalists for seven high-profile titles. View the entire, Knicks-free list below ...

Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball
Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

MVP

Nov 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault
Nov 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Coach of the Year

  • Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City
  • Chris Finch, Minnesota
  • Jamahl Mosley, Orlando
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Most Improved Player

  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia
  • Alperin Sengun, Houston
  • Coby White, Chicago
Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) looks to drive past
Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) looks to drive past / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth Man of the Year

  • Malik Monk, Sacramento
  • Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee
  • Naz Reid, Minnesota
Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) steals the ball
Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) steals the ball / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie of the Year

Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives past
Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives past / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami
  • Rudy Gobert, Minnesota
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a
Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Clutch Player of the Year

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State
  • DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

The Knicks are thus left longing in their most successful season in over a decade, one that saw them net 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. For his efforts in a season beset by several major injuries, Jalen Brunson was routinely followed by chants of "MVP" at both Madison Square Garden and beyond. Many also viewed Donte DiVincenzo as a potential nominee for the Most Improved Player title but the first-year New Yorker fell just short of the participation requirements necessary for the nod.

In any event, Knicks fans should continue to herald Brunson with the initials during their ongoing playoff run and they will also plan for his appearance on the All-NBA team list set to be released later this postseason. Brunson and the Knicks are back in action on Monday night, when they look to take a 2-0 lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round set (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).

Published
