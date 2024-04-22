Knicks Shut Out of Major NBA Award Nominations
If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere ... except, apparently, the NBA's individual award nominations list.
The New York Knicks were completely ignored on the list unveiled on Sunday, which saw a trio of players named finalists for seven high-profile titles. View the entire, Knicks-free list below ...
MVP
- Luka Doncic, Dallas
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
- Nikola Jokic, Denver
Coach of the Year
- Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City
- Chris Finch, Minnesota
- Jamahl Mosley, Orlando
Most Improved Player
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia
- Alperin Sengun, Houston
- Coby White, Chicago
Sixth Man of the Year
- Malik Monk, Sacramento
- Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee
- Naz Reid, Minnesota
Rookie of the Year
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
Defensive Player of the Year
- Bam Adebayo, Miami
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio
Clutch Player of the Year
- Stephen Curry, Golden State
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
The Knicks are thus left longing in their most successful season in over a decade, one that saw them net 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. For his efforts in a season beset by several major injuries, Jalen Brunson was routinely followed by chants of "MVP" at both Madison Square Garden and beyond. Many also viewed Donte DiVincenzo as a potential nominee for the Most Improved Player title but the first-year New Yorker fell just short of the participation requirements necessary for the nod.
In any event, Knicks fans should continue to herald Brunson with the initials during their ongoing playoff run and they will also plan for his appearance on the All-NBA team list set to be released later this postseason. Brunson and the Knicks are back in action on Monday night, when they look to take a 2-0 lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round set (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!