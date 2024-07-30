Knicks Star Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
New York Knick star Jalen Brunons posted a heartfelt tribute to what the metropolitan faithful hopes is the first of several rings he gains during his professional career.
Brunson's latest Instagram offering was a personal post, one that marked a year of marriage to his wife Ali Marks. The two were wed in a rushed but jubilant ceremony in Chicago, which was moved up a month to accommodate Brunson's invitation to partake in the United States' efforts at last summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup.
"Happy anniversary," Brunson wrote in his post, depicting himself and Marks dressed to the nines for their special day.
The change of date put no damper on the celebration, which featured several of Brunson's teammates from the Knicks and Villanova Wildcats ... or both. Days prior, the Knicks had added Brunson's teammate Donte DiVincenzo to join him and Josh Hart and another wedding guest, then-Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges, has since been acquired.
Brunson proposed to Marks, a phyiscal therapist, on the court of their shared high school, Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, IL shortly before he made his Knicks debut in 2022. Though it's not the lifetime contract he inked with Marks, Brunson recently renewed his vows with the Knicks on a four-year contract extension worth $156.5 million ... nearly $113 less than what it would've cost if he signed a similar deal next summer.
It's safe to say that Knicks fans have come to love Brunson as well: the point guard and former Dallas Maverick has fulfilled and likely exceeded every expectation his original four-year, $104 million contract placed upon him, guiding the Knicks to one of their most successful two-year stints in quite some time. Brunson has seen his work rewarded to the tune of his first invitations to both the All-NBA Team and the NBA All-Star Game.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!