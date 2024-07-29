Knicks Fans Wait Hours For Donte DiVincenzo
The New York Knicks' Big Ragu was offered a saucy welcome by the Empire State's Capital Region.
In a story documented by Sam Israel of WRGB (the Capital Region's CBS affiliate), Albany County Knicks fans waited in line for nearly six hours to meet one of their newest heroes in Donte DiVincenzo, the Manhattan sharpshooter set to enter his second season in blue and orange.
DiVincenzo descended upon the town of Latham for a meet-and-greet that commemorated the one-year anniversary of Dick's House of Sport on Sunday. Israel spoke with some of those in line, some of whom were willing to use almost half their day to land an audience with the Knicks' newly-crowned single-season three-point king.
"It means a lot," DiVincenzo said of his reception to Israel. "(Especially) all the kids coming down, I think that's the most important part. Everybody gets caught up being close to the city and I think there's a lot of love and support across the state, so it's special to me, being able to come out here and show love to them."
DiVincenzo recently wrapped an electrifying debut season with the Knicks, averaging a career-best 15.5 points a game after coming over from Golden State. Flanked by fellow former Villanova Wildcats Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, DiVincenzo sank 283 three-pointers last season, taking down the short-lived record previously held by Evan Fournier.
Israel's morning report was packed with Knicks fans enthused about both the present and future, good vibes partly brought about by DiVincenzo's dazzling debut. Even a sheepish young Boston Celtics fan came out for the cause, claiming that the Knicks were his "second-best team."
Asked what stood out to him about Knicks fans after some nomadic affairs early in his career, DiVincenzo admitted to being impressed by the fan base's dedication to "winning" and "playing the right way."
"Win or loss, it doesn't matter, they're going to ride with their team," DiVincenzo noted. "You feel that love, so you want to give it back as much as possible."
