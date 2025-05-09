Is Darius Garland Playing in Game 3? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable with a toe sprain for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Garland has not played since Game 2 of the first round against the Miami Heat, even though he practiced last Friday ahead of the Cavs' series opener against the Pacers.
With Garland out, the Cavs have relied heavily on Donovan Mitchell (30 shot attempts in Game 1 and Game 2) and Ty Jerome to carry the offense.
Garland scored 21 and 27 points in his first two playoff appearances, and the Cavs have struggled in this series without him. Garland had told TNT's Jared Greenberg during Game 1 that he hoped to play in Game 2, but he was unable to suit up in the matchup.
The Cavs have also listed Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) as questionable for Game 3. Mobley and Hunter both played in Game 1 but missed Game 2.
Despite Garland being listed on the injury report once again, the Cavs are favored to win Game 3 and are +850 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook.
