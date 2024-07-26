Knicks President Goes Viral For Tom Cruise Photo
Even during a relatively dead period on the NBA offseason calendar and with Bruce Springsteen tickets in his hand, New York Knicks president Leon Rose had a hungry heart.
Rose felt the need ... the need for speed ... while mingling with "Top Gun" Tom Cruise and an assortment of celebrity pals, going viral for apparently refusing to stop his transactional grind.
As Cruise posed with several other renowned names (such as film directors Guillermo del Toro and Christopher McQuarrie, the latter responsible for Cruise's more recent "Mission: Impossible" entries), Rose could be seen with his ear glued to his cell phone but nonetheless turn to get a pose in for the camera. The photo was taken backstage at Springsteen's Thursday show at London's Wembley Stadium.
The photo, originally circulated on Instagram and captured by New York Basketball on X, went viral among Knicks fans, many of whom lauded Rose for continuing his wheeling and dealing amidst Springsteen's strumming.
"Leon, making calls to get us a backup C while hanging out with GDT, CM, and the savior of Cinema," X user @AristotleBAM remarked. "That’s my GM."
"Bro is always on the phone," another user, @WhatDaEL2, added. "He locked in even when he is having fun."
Others used the opportunity to officially take down the infamous "sleeping Leon" meme, which some broke out when potential metropolitan trade targets (i.e. Donovan Mitchell).
The fruit of Rose's modern label is evident with one look at the Knicks' roster: the Knicks' offseason has been headlined by Jalen Brunson's contract extension defined by sacrifice, one that saved New York about $113 million in future assets. Rose has been putting his budget to good use as is.
He also bestowed a nine-figure contract to in-season gamechanger OG Anunoby while enacting a rare deal with the Brooklyn Nets, namely the deal that acquired yet another former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges.
As many users hinted, Rose might've well been one the phone for the services of a second unit center: though incumbent starter Mitchell Robinson is due to return, he's coming off several medical procedures and Isaiah Hartenstein has moved onto Oklahoma City. Homegrown prospect Jericho Sims is the current backup despite struggling to build a lasting role in the rotation while potential Westchester contributors Ariel Hukporti and Dmyto Skapintsev could fight for fringe minutes.
