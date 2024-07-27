Liberty Star Goes Viral For Olympic Opening Ceremony Snaps
The United States' women's national basketball team doesn't start its quest for an eighth consecutive gold medal until Monday but New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is already shooting.
Stewart's snapshots of Team USA's arrival to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris went viral, as competing nations debuted in customized boats on the Seine River.
The reigning MVP's most popular shot was an image of American tennis star Coco Gauff being interviewed by NBC Sports' Maria Taylor while basketball rep LeBron James carried the stars and stripes at the bow. The shot's majesty was perhaps only amplified by the overcast yet serene atmosphere on the Seine.
The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes on X and earned further acclaim in the quotes. Taylor was among them, referring to the post as "probably (her) favorite photo ever."
Stewart also took the time for a Parisian pose, sharing a selfie with Team USA men's star and NBA champion Stephen Curry. Joining them was Stewart's Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu, Curry's opponent in a coed three-point contest staged at February's NBA All-Star Game.
Stewart acknowledged the sheer offensive firepower by captioning the pic "a lot of buckets," using an emoji to get her final word across. That shot, posted at the start of the journey, garnered over 31,000 likes as of press time.
Ionescu and Stewart will look to continue American dominance on the women's side: Team USA carries a 55-game Olympic winning streak entering the tournament, dating back to the bronze medal game in Barcelona's competition in 1992.
The road to an eighth won't be easy: the American face three formidable foes in Group C play, including Germany (making its Olympic debut with Liberty depth stars Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally in tow), Japan (Team USA's opponent in the 2021 Olympic gold medal game in Tokyo), and Belgium, who played the Americans to a narrow 81-79 decision at the qualifying tournament in February.
The Team USA women's squad opens its group slate on Monday against the Japanese (3 p.m. ET, USA).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!