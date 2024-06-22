All Knicks

Knicks Star Offers Update on Injury

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery.

Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks star Julius Randle saw his season end in January with a shoulder injury that eventually forced him to have surgery, which knocked him out for the rest of the year.

Randle is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in the fall, but he may be able to come back even sooner.

“I’m good, bro. … I’m good, I’m healthy,” Randle said on “7PM in Brooklyn” with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero h/t New York Post writer Stefan Bondy. “I’m getting there. It’s a process. It’s something that’s going to take a long time. I knew that going into it. But I’m ahead of schedule, I’m feeling good. I’m healthy. I’ll be ready when the season starts.”

Randle, 29, needs to have a healthier 2024-25 campaign as it is the final year of his contract with the Knicks. With Randle looking to test the market potentially next summer, the upcoming season could be the final chance the Knicks have to win with this core.

The Knicks clearly missed Randle down the stretch even though they found success without him. If he was available in the series against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks might have found a way to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics.

