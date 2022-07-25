Knicks, Jazz 'Far' From Donovan Mitchell Trade

The New York Knicks appear to have competition in the race to land the Utah Jazz superstar.

Don't expect the slow music to stop any time soon, New York Knicks fans.

A new week of speculation preaches patience, as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that while outside sources "remain fixated" on Donovan Mitchell-centered conversations between the Knicks and Utah Jazz, "the sides are far from an agreement."

While some believed that a deal between the two sides was inevitable, this concurs with a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that a potential Mitchell deal could "take some time."

While Charania admits that the Knicks may be best equipped to negotiate -- citing the team's massive draft pool and young veterans packed with potential like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin -- he also reports that several other teams are prepared to compose their own Mitchell packages. Miami has long been said to be interested in Mitchell, but new contenders listed in the report include Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento, Toronto and Washington.

So, overall, nothing's truly changed in for the Knicks, whose dreams of finally stitching Mitchell's name upon a No. 45 Knicks jersey will have to wait.

Utah continues to take a deliberate approach on whether to keep Mitchell (who has remained mum on his future) or fully embrace a rebuild implied by the departures of coach Quin Snyder and Rudy Gobert. If they opt for the latter, the team would be looking to make Mitchell's new employers pay a hefty sum, one the Knicks are equipped to handle after spending most of last month's draft accumulating assets.

Mitchell's contract allows the Jazz to be patient. He's locked up for three more seasons (player option in 2025) after inking a five-year, $163 million extension in 2020.