Skip to main content

Knicks, Jazz 'Far' From Donovan Mitchell Trade

The New York Knicks appear to have competition in the race to land the Utah Jazz superstar.

Don't expect the slow music to stop any time soon, New York Knicks fans.

A new week of speculation preaches patience, as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that while outside sources "remain fixated" on Donovan Mitchell-centered conversations between the Knicks and Utah Jazz, "the sides are far from an agreement."

While some believed that a deal between the two sides was inevitable, this concurs with a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that a potential Mitchell deal could "take some time."

While Charania admits that the Knicks may be best equipped to negotiate -- citing the team's massive draft pool and young veterans packed with potential like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin -- he also reports that several other teams are prepared to compose their own Mitchell packages. Miami has long been said to be interested in Mitchell, but new contenders listed in the report include Atlanta, Charlotte, Sacramento, Toronto and Washington. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So, overall, nothing's truly changed in for the Knicks, whose dreams of finally stitching Mitchell's name upon a No. 45 Knicks jersey will have to wait. 

Utah continues to take a deliberate approach on whether to keep Mitchell (who has remained mum on his future) or fully embrace a rebuild implied by the departures of coach Quin Snyder and Rudy Gobert. If they opt for the latter, the team would be looking to make Mitchell's new employers pay a hefty sum, one the Knicks are equipped to handle after spending most of last month's draft accumulating assets. 

Mitchell's contract allows the Jazz to be patient. He's locked up for three more seasons (player option in 2025) after inking a five-year, $163 million extension in 2020.

Snip20220723_64
News

Coach Monty Williams Signs Suns Extension

By All Knicks StaffJul 23, 2022 6:11 PM EDT
Snip20220722_52
News

Knicks Ex Johnny Egan Dies at 83

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 22, 2022 12:18 PM EDT
33617032-93E6-4B79-A2E6-8FFD0EE630E6
News

Knicks ‘Excellent Chance’ (To Be Investigated for Jalen Brunson Tampering)

By Mike FisherJul 22, 2022 10:31 AM EDT
Snip20220721_32
News

NBA Most Improved Player Odds: 2 Knicks On Top?

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 21, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
Snip20220720_21
News

Knicks Summer League: 3 Reasonable Reactions

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 20, 2022 10:14 PM EDT
Snip20220720_23
News

Slow Jazz? Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Deal Could ‘Take Some Time’

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 20, 2022 9:16 PM EDT
brunson knicks
News

'One Big Family': Jalen Brunson Reveals Why He Signed with Knicks Over Mavs

By Dalton TriggJul 19, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Snip20220718_13
News

Knicks Summer League Star Quentin Grimes Earns First Team Honors

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 18, 2022 4:43 PM EDT