Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Face New Rival?

Bringing Donovan Mitchell home to New York might prove even more difficult for the meandering Knicks.

The heat has been reportedly raised in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes.

Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Miami Heat may be conjuring up a deal that would bring the Utah Jazz All-Star to South Beach. Such a deal, said to include Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks, has helped render the fantasy of Mitchell returning home to the New York Knicks "highly unlikely".

The Knicks' hometown link with Mitchell, an Elmsford native potentially poised to move on after five seasons with the Jazz, has made him the subject of metropolitan offseason gossip. Any big-ticket arrival this offseason, however, would likely require the shedding of some pricey contracts, primarily ones that expire after next season (i.e. Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel). 

None are as valuable as Miami's bargaining chip of Herro, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Fischer brings up the possibility of including Immanuel Quickley in a potential deal, as the soon-to-be third-year man is likely the most valuable trade piece from an on-court perspective on the Knicks roster. The Knicks would also likely have to part ways with their first-round pick in next month's draft, currently stationed in the 11th overall slot. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Heat constantly facing questions about their "star power" en route to a No. 1 seed and the Eastern Conference Finals (a visit that ended in seven-game heartbreak from the Boston Celtics), it would certainly serve as an attractive destination for Mitchell. 

The Louisville alum has been mostly mum in terms of an ideal landing spot and some feel that New Yorkers, both current and potentially future, are trying to lure him back home. But he's likely looking for a place where he can immediately contend for a championship after several postseason heartbreaks in Salt Lake City (including a first-round exit earlier this month). Miami would undoubtedly serve as a place to do so, especially in an open Eastern Conference. 

Snip20220531_213
News

'Lowest Moment': How Knicks Helped Jayson Tatum & Celtics to NBA Finals

By Geoff Magliocchetti1 hour ago
EF9D9197-EE65-490C-BF6E-FC50E1C6E06F
News

Celtics Meet Warriors in NBA Finals: 3 New York Knicks Storylines

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 30, 2022
Heat-news-Jimmy-Butler_s-strong-_promise_-to-Miami-after-Game-3-demolition-by-Celtics-1000x600
News

Boston Celtics To Face Golden State Warriors In Finals After Game 7 Win

By All Knicks StaffMay 29, 2022
clyde-frazier-mike-breen-getty
News

Knicks Voice Mike Breen Has COVID - OUT for NBA East Finals

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 29, 2022
tumblr_mmbuk8nj6B1ruj0bpo1_1280
News

Knicks Draft: 11th Picks in NBA History

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 28, 2022
96998302_original
News

Tracy McGrady Believes Knicks 'Trending in the Right Direction'

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 28, 2022
1346444344 (1)
News

'I Think He Wants To Stay': Mark Cuban Speaks on Knicks Target Jalen Brunson's Future

By Grant AfsethMay 28, 2022
frank luka knicks
News

Mavs' Loss - With Frank Ntilikina - Puts Weird Knicks NBA Finals Streak in Jeopardy

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 27, 2022