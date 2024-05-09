All Knicks

OG Anunoby OUT For Knicks' Game 3 vs. Pacers

OG Anunoby is back on the New York Knicks' injury report.

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana
May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are waving a caution flag as they head into Indianapolis for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The initial injury report for Friday's playoff tilt (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) lists Anunoby as out due to a left hamstring strain, dealing yet another medical blow to a beleaguered Knicks group that continues to dwindle by the day. New York already knew it would be without Julius Randle for the duration of its postseason run, but has now also lost both Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson to extended periods.

Anunoby continues serve as a vital x-factor in the Knicks' success, as Wednesday's win in Game 2 improved the Knicks' record to 26-5 when he dresses. Already well-lauded for his defense, Anunoby came up big on the scoreboard in Game 2, scoring 28 points before his third quarter exit.

All but six came in the first half as Anunoby picked up the offensive slack when Jalen Brunson missed all of the second period with a foot injury. Brunson is listed as questionable due to foot soreness on the same report.

Anunoby came over to the Knicks in a December trade with the Toronto Raptors. He previously missed extended stretches due to elbow inflammation over the winter.

