Liberty vs Sun Preseason Preview: How, Who to Watch
The New York Liberty have a chance to end a speedy preseason on a high note after a sour opening.
New York wraps up a two-game exhibition slate on Thursday night as they'll face the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. It'll be Connecticut's first and only preseason game while New York is looking to recover from a 101-53 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. New York and Connecticut previously faced off in last season's WNBA semifinals, with the Liberty prevailing in a four-game set to clinch their first Finals berth in over two decades.
While Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally remain out for the Liberty as they continue to recover from their international slates, New York will get one addition from abroad back into the lineup as Ivana Dojkic will be available for Thursday's game. Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart was previously listed on the injury report for resting purposes but is likewise available to play.
What: New York Liberty (0-1) @ Connecticut Sun (0-0) (Presason)
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
When/Watch: 7 p.m. ET, YouTube
Who's Favored: N/A
Keep An Eye On: Jaylyn Sherrod
Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello rued falling behind early on Tuesday because she was unable to get the team's six rookies, including the undrafted Sherrod, into the game for any sort of high-priority situations. Sherrod, to her credit, did what she could in her limited time and left an impression on Brondello, who offered roses by praising her defense on Chicago's Dana Evans. Sherrod faces what appears to be an uphill battle to reach the roster, but she's no doubt standing as one of the Liberty's preseason attractions.
Sun to Watch: Queen Egbo
Connecticut made a late addion to the offseason transaction ledger by bringing in Egbo from the Washington Mystics earlier this week. It's been a bit of a struggle for Egbo, the 10th overall pick of the 2022 draft, but the depth-seeking Sun offer her a premier opportunity to reclaim the narrative on her WNBA career, especially with her interior defense against Uncasville legend Jonquel Jones.
They Said It
"We got our butts kicked everywhere. It's an embarassing effort. I don't care that's it's preseason ... our starters didn't get us off to a good start. We missed a lot of layups early. (Chicago) took us out out of everything ... the only good thing out of it is that I'm glad it's preseason. We got punched in the face. How do we respond now?"-Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello on Tuesday's loss
