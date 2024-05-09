Josh Hart Delivers Knicks' Fans Message to Reggie Miller
Josh Hart was more than happy to share New York Knicks' fan faceitous love with Reggie Miller on Wednesday night.
Hart helped create the latest thrilling chapter of the Knicks' ongoing postseason rivalry with the Indiana Pacers, once again playing all 48 minutes en route to 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 130-121 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The building of a 2-0 series lead was mostly accomplished without OG Anunoby or Jalen Brunson for certain stretches of time, as each missed over a whole period with respective injuries.
Jubilant Knick fans assembled were more than happy to inform longtime metropolitan nemesis Miller of the aftershocks this turn of events produced: as their team's unlikely victory became more assured, the metropolitan faithful serenaded Miller, calling the game for TNT's national broadcast, with chants of "F*** You Reggie."
If Miller couldn't hear the chants, Hart made sure there was no doubt, approaching the broadcast table to inform the Pacers great of the developments as the Knicks were taking free throws to form the final margin.
“I don’t know if you heard," a smirking Hart declared. "But I think they said, ‘f*** you.'"
The audio, which would've been bleeped out of TNT's edited movies selections, was caught by Miller's hot mic, drawing laughs from fellow broadcasters Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy. Hart confirmed in the aftermath he was just trying to make sure Miller was kept up to date.
"I just wanted to make sure he heard what the fans were chanting," Hart said in video from Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I just wanted to make sure.”
Hart has long cemented himself as a New York fan favorite but personally informing one of their most recurring adversaries will only raise his stock among Garden regulars. Miller was one of the headlining talents of the Knicks and Pacers' frequent postseason get-togethers between 1993 and 2000, which were evenly split between Manhattan and Indianapolis.
Alas for Miller, he won't be on the call for Games 3 and 4, which move to ESPN and ABC respectively. There's no doubt he would've received a warmer reception, as the Pacers will get a chance to re-establish the series at the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
