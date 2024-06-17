Magic Could Sign Knicks Center
The New York Knicks are going to have to fight to keep Isaiah Hartenstein on the team, and they may now have a rival looking to sign him in free agency.
"New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein will enter the free agent market as one of the top players in his position. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to several centers heading into free agency, including Hartenstein, as previously reported by HoopsHype. The Orlando Magic is another team to monitor for Hartenstein, according to rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype,"HoopsHype writes.
Hartenstein, 26, can sign a deal worth $72.5 million over four years from the Knicks, but other teams could look to offer him more than that, and possibly as much as $20 million per year.
The Magic, like the Thunder, have the cap space in order to offer him such a contract. The Magic have a need for a rim-protecting center, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to outbid the Knicks and Thunder for him.
The Magic were reportedly interested in signing Hartenstein back in 2022 before he signed with the Knicks, so it's possible that the interest never waned. If anything, it's probably improved given how well he has played in his two years with the Knicks.
During his time with New York, Hartenstein has averaged 6.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but most of his impact goes beyond the box score. Hartenstein has a strong combination of rim protection skills and screening abilities, which explains why teams are willing to pay him as much as they are in free agency.
The Magic's interest in Hartenstein shouldn't complicate the Knicks' role in all of this too much, especially given the fact that the Thunder also seem intrigued with the idea of signing him.
It's going to come down to whether or not a team would be willing to pay more than what the Knicks can, and if Hartenstein would take a hometown discount. There's potential for him to sign for less money with the Knicks because New York can offer him a starting role while Oklahoma City and Orlando would be less hesitant to do the same.
The Knicks will offer Hartenstein all they can, and then the ball will roll into his court.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!