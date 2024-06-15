Knicks' Stephen Curry Saga Takes Another Heartbreaking Turn
Dell Curry tried to plant his sapling for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Curry has authored another chapter in the saga of one of the most unavoidable heartbreakers in Knicks history, namely the fate of his son Stephen.
By now, no Knick fan needs to be reminded that the younger Curry was one pick away from going to New York in the 2009 draft, as it's a story that has been frequently referenced come summertime thanks to the sharpshooter's frequent NBA Finals appearances with the Golden State Warriors.
But if it was up to Dell, himself a proficient NBA shooter in his own right, his son would've been bound for Manhattan, according to his recounting of the 2009 draft on the narrative podcast "Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry" on Audible.
"“On draft day, we were in New York, and I got a call from (then-Warriors coach) Don Nelson,” Dell declared (h/t Antonio Losada of Posting and Toasting). “He asked, ‘Dell, do you have a problem if we select Steph at No. 7?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do. We want him in New York.’"
"After discussing for five or ten minutes, Nelson said, ‘Well, if he’s there, we’re going to take him anyway.’ I replied, ‘It’s your choice. You asked for my opinion, and I gave it to you.’”
Golden State indeed selected Stephen out of Davidson with the seventh pick of the draft. Curry has since gone on to become the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history and he has guided Golden State to four NBA titles.
The rest is history for the Knicks, albeit for all the wrong reasons: with Curry off the board, New York selected Arizona's Jordan Hill at eighth overall. Hill lasted a mere 24 games with the Knicks, as he was traded to the Houston Rockets at the ensuing trade deadline in a deal that netted Tracy McGrady.
To add insult to metaphorical injury, two episode titles of "Heat Check" invoke the Knicks: chapter three is entitled "Coulda Been a Knick" while the fifth bears the moniker "54 at the Garden," a reference to Curry's 54-point outing at MSG in February 2013 that is widely viewed as his breakout game.
Asking Nelson to reconsider wasn't the first time that Dell tried to alter his son's hardwood fate, as he successfully convinced the Minnesota Timberwolves, holders of the fifth and sixth choices, to stay away.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!