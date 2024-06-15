All Knicks

Liberty Land Early Jackpot in Finals Rematch

The New York Liberty took home the first of three WNBA Finals rematches over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday afternoon.

Oct 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) takes a three point shot against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter during game three of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) takes a three point shot against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter during game three of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Quitting while you're ahead is often the best advice one can accept in Las Vegas. The New York Liberty, however, bucked trends in a WNBA Finals rematch on Saturday afternoon.

Partly sustained by yet another fantastic fourth quarter, the New York Liberty silenced Sin City with a 90-82 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Saturday marked the first meeting between the Liberty and Aces since the latter secured back-to-back titles in October at Barclays Center.

Jonquel Jones set a new career-high in scoring with 34 points on 12-of-16 from the field while Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, 12 assists) put up her first double-double of the season next to that of Breanna Stewart's (14 points, 12 rebounds). New York (12-2) outscored its interconference foe 23-22 in the final period to put the finishing touches on their eighth win in a row.

The Liberty finish off a brief Western tour on Tuesday night when they face the Phoenix Mercury in the desert (10 p.m. ET, CBSSN).

