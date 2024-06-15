Liberty Land Early Jackpot in Finals Rematch
Quitting while you're ahead is often the best advice one can accept in Las Vegas. The New York Liberty, however, bucked trends in a WNBA Finals rematch on Saturday afternoon.
Partly sustained by yet another fantastic fourth quarter, the New York Liberty silenced Sin City with a 90-82 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Saturday marked the first meeting between the Liberty and Aces since the latter secured back-to-back titles in October at Barclays Center.
Jonquel Jones set a new career-high in scoring with 34 points on 12-of-16 from the field while Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, 12 assists) put up her first double-double of the season next to that of Breanna Stewart's (14 points, 12 rebounds). New York (12-2) outscored its interconference foe 23-22 in the final period to put the finishing touches on their eighth win in a row.
The Liberty finish off a brief Western tour on Tuesday night when they face the Phoenix Mercury in the desert (10 p.m. ET, CBSSN).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!