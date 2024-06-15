Former Knick Makes NBA Finals History in Mavericks Blowout
Those who turned away from the one-sided fourth game of the 2024 NBA Finals on Friday missed a former New York Knick make championship history.
With five three-pointers in the Dallas Mavericks' 122-84 shellacking of the Boston Celtics on Friday night at American Airlines Center, Tim Hardaway Jr. became just the third player in Finals history to reach that tally in a single period.
Boston still leads the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin but Hardaway joins championship royalty: the Knicks' first-round pick in the 2013 draft, joins Ray Allen (Boston, 2010) and Stephen Curry (Golden State, 2022) as the only shooters to reach that plateau. Hardaway's history was made before a familiar face, as his father and former Knicks nemesis Tim Sr. was among the 20,277 that witnessed Dallas' dominance.
This postseason has been a struggle for the 32-year-old Hardaway, who was averaging just over 13 minutes a game in the tournament entering Friday night. He was kept on the bench for four of the Mavericks' prior six games and was 0-for-5 from the field in the Mavericks' Game 3 loss on Wednesday. Dallas' massive lead, which reached as high as 38 before the third period let out, afforded it a chance to empty its bench and allow franchise faces Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to sit down after a combined 50 points.
Hardaway played the entire fourth, a period that saw Dallas' reserves outscore Boston's 30-24. In addition to his historic tally from deep, Hardaway also hauled in three rebounds and offered an assist on a Jaden Hardy triple. The Mavericks' lead got as high as 48 before all was said and done, capping off one of the most lopsided games in NBA Finals history.
The younger Hardaway played four seasons over two stints with the Knicks and he was sent to Dallas, along with current Celtic Kristaps Porzingis, in a January 2019 trade that was completed this year (Dallas' 2024 first-round pick, 25th overall, will transfer to the Knicks).
Hardaway and the Mavericks' next chance to extend the series lands on Monday when Game 5 is staged in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
