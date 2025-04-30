Three Potential First Round Picks Compared to Knicks
The New York Knicks are currently focused on the playoffs, but the NBA Draft is inching closer as the calendar turns to May.
The Knicks don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, but three potential first-round picks earned comparisons to current players on New York's roster from Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
Potential No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper has been compared to Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
"Harper pairs phenomenal footwork with craftiness and prodigious scoring ability around the basket. His high-end speed isn't blazing, but it can feel that way due to his ability to change pace in an instant and his turbo-charged quicks," Buckley wrote.
"His shot is a work in progress, and if it doesn't come around, he'll fall short of the Brunson comparison and struggle to pilot an NBA offense on his own.
"In a multi-creator offense like Harper would have in Philadelphia, though, he could wreak havoc as a wing-creator who isn't overtaxed on offense and is therefore able to give more consistent defensive effort than he showed at Rutgers."
Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, who has continued to climb up big boards rapidly, was compared to Josh Hart by Buckley.
"Age and level-of-competition are both potential arguments against the 23-year-old Clifford. The arguments for him, though, are about as numerous as an admittedly favorable Hart comparison would indicate," Buckley wrote.
"He hustles, he defends, he rebounds, he distributes and, based on what he showed at Colorado State, he might create out of isolations and post-ups, too."
"Dominating the Mountain West is a much different challenge than thriving in an NBA role obviously, but the tools might be in place for a super-utility player."
Alabama guard Labaron Philon also drew a comparison to a current Knicks guard in veteran Delon Wright.
"If Philon had better touch on his outside shot, he wouldn't last this far in the draft (or draw a comparison to Wright). His competitive fire burns bright, and he's a tricky cover due to the herky-jerky style of his attacks," Buckley wrote.
"If he can't shoot, though, things could get dicey. How many 177-pound NBA point guards can you think of who aren't ignitable shooters or explosive athletes?"
These players likely won't become Knicks as rookies, but they have qualities of New York's players, and that could earn them a career in the NBA for a long time.
