Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Guide Knicks to Thrilling 3-1 Lead
For at least 24 hours, no New York Knicks fan in their right mind will be complaining about the Karl-Anthony Towns' trade.
Towns' three-pointer in the final minute allowed the Knicks to complete an epic comeback and earn a 94-93 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. New York swept the scheduled couple at Little Caesars Arena by a combined three points and now lead the best-of-seven set by a 3-1 tally.
A nightmarish third period ended on appropriately macabre note: a 28-14 final deficit in the frame was nothing compared to the sight of a pained Jalen Brunson huddled in front of the scorers table after a tie-up with Dennis Schroder. He appeared to be nursing the right ankle that kept him out for a month of regular season action and briefly went to the New York locker room before emrging at the start of the fourth.
The only ones pained, however, were those who did not vote for Brunson in the Clutch Player of the Year questionnaire: Brunson returned to score nearly half of his 32 points in the last 10 minutes, completing a comeback from a deficit that reached as high as 11.
The series will move back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5, which will be staged on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
