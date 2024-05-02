Father of Rumored Lakers Star Target Hints at Idea of Son Joining the Team
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an uncomfortable spot entering into the offseason. After suffering another playoff loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, it's clear that something needs to change within this organization.
There has been talk that head coach Darvin Ham could be fired or the team could bring in another star this offseason to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But there is no guarantee that James will be back either.
He can opt out of his current deal with the Lakers to become a free agent. All reports have indicated that James will return to the Lakers on a new deal but nothing in life is a forgone conclusion.
But assuming that James does return, he will likely want the Lakers to go after a third star. Luckily for him, the team will be armed with at least three first-round draft picks to use in any potential trades this offseason.
They have been connected to names like Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Either player would give Los Angeles a three-headed monster to throw at the rest of the league. Young is the more likely name for the team to pursue and there have been all sorts of rumblings about it.
Even Young's father has gotten in on the fun. He liked a message on X showing that he may be in favor of the team trading for his son.
If the Lakers were to acquire Young, they would be getting one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. The L.A. offense would skyrocket but their defense would be a problem. Young's slender frame doesn't bode well on defense, causing some issues for the Lakers if a trade were to go down.
However, the potential defensive lapses can be overlooked if the team puts some quality wings around Young. The pros outweigh the cons in a potential deal for Young and the Lakers need to do something to maximize the last few years before James retires.
