Lakers News: LeBron James Unpacks Regular Season, Postseason Differences
With the way that the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers has gone, one could make the argument that the biggest difference has been the coaching. Both teams seem to be close in terms of talent but the Nuggets have performed much better in crunch time, which directly points to preparation and execution.
Entering game five, the Lakers will be trying to fight off elimination again. They got one game and while the odds are stacked against them, they believe they can do the impossible. However, their inconsistency all year has shown that a miracle is very unlikely.
Following the game three loss, Lakers star LeBron James had some interesting comments regarding the difference between the regular season and the postseason. Once again, it seemed like a player who was calling out the coaching staff for their lack of preparation.
“Regular season and postseason are two different things, they’re different situations,” said James. “So what happens in the regular season, obviously you build those habits in the regular season, but the game totally changes when you’re in the postseason and you have to be able to make an adjustment.”
For the Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham has been under fire all year long. The fan base has turned on him and players have hinted at him not fully knowing what he is doing. It has seemed like he has lost the locker room and there is a chance he will be fired this summer.
If James goes to the front office and says that he wants Ham gone, he will be. This summer will be crucial for the future of the organization but right now, all anyone is focusing on is trying to just get another win to extend the series.
More Lakers: Lakers News: Former 2020 Champ Seemingly Taunts LA After Game 3 Loss