Lakers News: LeBron James' Future With LA Revealed?
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers being in the playoffs right now, the future of superstar forward LeBron James remains in the air. James can opt out of his current contract this summer, opening the door to his potential exit from Los Angeles. However, it seems that James will likely opt out, to then rejoin the Lakers on a new contract that wields more money.
According to The Volume's Jovan Buha, James is likely to remain a member of the Lakers this summer. Both sides reportedly have a mutual interest in keeping the partnership alive, meaning that James likely will retire in the purple and gold.
"Everything I've heard has been that LeBron wants to remain a Laker and that the Lakers want him to remain a Laker"
While he isn't the same player that he once was, James is still one of the better players in the entire NBA. Despite being in year 21 of his career, James can still take over a game when needed.
The Lakers understand how to take care of star players, giving thought to them keeping James around. With him in the lineup, Los Angeles can still go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league. However, the Lakers do need an upgrade along their roster.
While James loves being in Los Angeles, he also wants to win. James will do whatever he can to force the organization's hand this summer to get them to bring in more talent. Los Angeles will need to comply, to give themselves an even better chance to win another title.
