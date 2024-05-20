Lakers News: LeBron James' Surprising Level of Influence Within LA HC Search Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a strange time right now as they look for a new head coach. In addition, the front office is also being tasked with trying to heavily upgrade the roster to compete with the elite teams in the NBA, giving them a tough challenge this summer.
Los Angeles is first looking to finish the head coaching search before anything else and there have been plenty of names being thrown around. One of them is former NBA guard JJ Redick, who has seen his name rise in the ranks around the league despite no previous coaching experience.
Redick recently started a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James which has given thought to him being hired in Los Angeles. But James reportedly doesn't hold much weight in who the Lakers ultimately hire. According to Shams Charania of FanDuel TV, James is letting the organization handle the hiring without his input.
"I'm told LeBron James is not involved in the Lakers head coaching search...James has made it clear that this is the organization's decision, he's had no conversions with the Lakers about JJ Redick."
Assuming James isn't talking with the front office, Redick could just be the preferred pick for the team. However, the Lakers would be taking a major risk with Redick due to his lack of experience.
Other names such as Sam Cassell, James Borrego, and Kenny Atkinson have been involved in the hiring process. Nobody knows who the team will bring in to fill the open role but it seems that James is staying out of the decision.
More Lakers: East Contender Reportedly Targeting D'Angelo Russell If He Enters Free Agency