Lakers News: Basketball World Celebrates LeBron James' Pre-Olympic Tuneup vs Germany
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James is having a ball while playing for Team USA for the first time in 12 years, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The club has gone 5-0 in warm-up play this year. Team USA will begin its 2020 gold medal defense officially on Sunday, with a battle against three-time league MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Los Angeles barely survived its exhibition bouts in London on Saturday and Sunday, against South Sudan and Germany, respectively. James put the team on his back in the second halves of both matches, leading the club in scoring. Against Team Germany, James really turned things on late. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 field goal shooting plus 2-of-4 foul line shooting. The 6-foot-9 four-time MVP also recorded five boards, four dimes, one steal and one block.
Read More: Los Angeles All-Stars, Team USA Barely Survive Close Olympic Warm-Up vs Germany
Accordingly, James earned rave reviews online.
Longtime James friend Shannon Sharpe, a former Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end-turned-media personality for Fox Sports 1, sung his pal's praises:
L.A.-based ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne raved about James' final frame, during which he scored 11 points and pretty much saved Team USA's bacon:
Shelburne's colleague Malika Andrews praised James' fourth quarter aptitude:
Four-time James NBA Finals rival Andre Iguodala, who earned the 2015 mostly for his defensive effort against James on the Golden State Warriors, praised his old nemesis:
Super Bowl MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was apparently also paying close attention:
Two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces big A'ja Wilson, the best player in that league, was similarly moved:
All-Star point guard Ja Morant, whose Memphis Grizzlies James' Lakers upset in a 2023 first round matchup, was watching, too.
More Lakers: Former LA Role Player Thriving with International Team Pre-Olympics