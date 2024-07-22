Lakers News: LA All-Stars, Team USA Barely Survive Close Olympic Warm-Up vs Germany
Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James may be just months away from his 40th birthday, but the 20-time All-NBA superstar has emerged as the stabilizing late-game leader for Team USA, as he competes for his third Olympic gold medal and fourth medal overall. He won bronze after his rookie season in 2004, but we shouldn't hold that against him so much as we should hold it against Larry Brown.
During Team USA's final warm-up game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, an exhibition matchup against old friend Dennis Schroder and the rest of a fairly stacked Team Germany at London's O2 Arena on Monday, James showed out. The four-time league MVP scored a Team USA-best 20 points while shooting an efficient 8-of-11 from the field (2-of-2 from beyond the 3-point line) and 2-of-4 from the foul line, while also contributing five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
The Americans won, barely, 92-88. It was their second straight ultra-competitive matchup, following a chippy 101-100 victory against Team South Sudan on Saturday. Team Germany, however, is a far tougher opponent, having won gold in last year's FIBA World Cup. Schroder is joined by fellow tough NBA talents Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, as well as New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis.
Late in the game with everything on the line, James chipped in some surprisingly solid defense. He also nailed a clutch 3-pointer to extend Team USA's lead to beyond a possession and essentially ice the game late.
For good measure, James drove through Team Germany's trees down load for a tough lay-in late. Here's that drive:
All told, James scored 11 of his points in the fourth frame.
His Lakers colleague, All-NBA center Anthony Davis, chipped in 10 points, often inside the paint, while shooting 3-of-5 from long range and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, pulling down seven rebounds, dishing out two dimes, swiping one steal, and blocking one shot.
Team USA wraps up its warm-up phase having gone 5-0 in exhibition play. It will open up its competitive output on Sunday, against NBA MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and the rest of Team Serbia.
