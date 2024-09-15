Lakers' Dalton Knecht Showed Incredible Efficiency in College Even While Being Guarded
To the pleasant surprise of Los Angeles Lakers fans, with the 17th overall selection in the 2024 NBA the storied franchise selected shooting guard Dalton Knecht from the University of Tennessee. The 2024 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (SEC) was projected to be a lottery pick but fell to the Lakers.
LeBron James could not believe Knecht fell to the Lakers, who was his second favorite prospect in 2024 NBA Draft, behind only his son Bronny James who was also selected by Los Angeles with the 55th overall pick. Knecht took college basketball by storm last year as he established himself as the best jump-shooter in the country.
Knecht's skillset is perfect to pair around players like James and Anthony Davis, he will have plenty of open looks as defenses will spend more attention trying to defend the Lakers' superstar duo. The shooting that Knecht can provide should translate easily to the NBA.
According to The Field of 68, Knecht was contested on 70 percent of his jump shots a season ago at Tennessee. The former division two hooper had a true shooting percentage of 58 in which placed him in the 85th percentile among all college basketball players. Most coaches attempted to limit Knecht's shooting prowess during his time in the SEC, however, none stood a chances as he lit up the entire conference.
During a post-draft presser (hat tip to Ryan Sylvia of VolReport), Knecht was asked about how he is expected be used in the Lakers offense that is being ran by fellow sharpshooter NBA veteran JJ Redick who was recently hired as head coach.
"At, I watched a lot of JJ Redick with Coach Barnes," Knecht said. "Just the way he moves and paces himself, and was able to create space. So hearing that, it's going to be really exciting and really special."
Knecht is an older rookie so his learning curve compared to his younger draftmates will be a shorter as he should transition quicker than most players just entering the league. During his interview with McKee, Knecht talked a bit about how he is transitioning to the NBA.
"Learning how to take care of my body constantly," Knecht continued. "I would say that's the biggest thing I was focusing on, and just kind of being around those type of NBA guys that have been there and done that. So just kind of learning from them."
