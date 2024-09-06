Shaquille O'Neal Believes Lakers Will Have 'Rough' Start To Season
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, who won three of his championships with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2004, has created a lane for himself as one of the NBA's most popular analysts and personalities.
Since retiring in 2011, the three-time Finals MVP has had a legendary run as a member of the "Inside The NBA" TNT crew, who have captured America's heart over the last decade. O'Neal has never been one to mince his words when talking about basketball, constantly going viral for his takes regarding the sport.
During an episode of ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," O'Neal was asked about his opinions on the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming season. With JJ Reddick starting his first season as the Lakers' head coach, O'Neal believes the Purple and Gold will get off to a "rough start."
The four-time NBA champion believes the slow start to the season will be attributed to a learning curve under Redick. As a first-year head coach who is only a few years removed from their playing days, getting players to buy into Redick's new philosophies can be difficult if there is not a level of established respect.
The hiring of Redick did come with scrutiny as fans and media alike took to social media to voice their opinions on the Lakers' decision. Some found the move head-scratching because the Lakers fired former head coach Darvin Ham who was also a first time leader of an NBA team. Although, skeptics found the move to be a lateral one, general manager Rob Pelinka is confident in the decision to bring Reddick on as a head coach.
“I think at the core of really good coaching is communication and bringing the group together… and there is no question unequivocally that JJ is an incredible communicator,” O'Neal said.
Communication could be the difference this year for Lakers as there were a number of in-house issues that hindered their chemistry a season ago. Guards D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves were vocal with media last NBA season as they did not always feel utilized in their role under coach Ham.
Redick will be tasked with improving the postseason results for the Lakers this season but during his opening press conference as head coach, he seemed very aware of the standards of the franchise.
"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are," Redick said. "Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship. So it's my job, it's our staff's job, it's [team president Rob Pelinka's] job, it's all of us. To deliver a championship-caliber team. That's what I signed up for."
