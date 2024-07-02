Lakers News: Ex-LA Guard Predicts D'Angelo Russell Trade to Pacific Division Rival
One-time for Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Patrick Beverley (at all of 6-foot-2, he never should have played a second at shooting guard, but now-former head coach Darvin Ham almost exclusively played him out of position during his entire brief tenure) believes that one of the players who replaced him as part of a flurry of roster-correcting moves in 2023, starting L.A. point guard D'Angelo Russell, could be shipped back to the Golden State Warriors.
Note that his prognosis stems from last week, when then-L.A. Clippers All-Star forward Paul George (who has since reportedly agreed to a maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers) was still available via sign-and-trade. Beverley was right, however, in predicting that Klay Thompson wouldn't be staying a Warrior.
Russell did indeed opt into the final season of his contract, which will pay him $18.7 million in 2024-25. Will Los Angeles stick with its inconsistent starting point guard this season, when All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, already the oldest player in the league, will turn 40?
The 6-foot-3 Ohio State product, 28, averaged 18 points on a .456/.415/.828 slash line across 76 regular season games in 2023-24, along with 6.3 assists (against 2.1 turnovers), 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout. For the second straight postseason with Los Angeles, Russell was utterly exposed against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 14.2 points on an inconsistent slash line of .384/.318/.500, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night. Russell is a lackluster defender, and when his shooting and passing abandon him, he becomes a pretty confounding fit.
