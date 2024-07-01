Lakers News: Free Agent Klay Thompson Shunning LA, Reportedly Signing with West Nemesis
Former Golden State Warriors five-time All-Star sharpshooting swingman Klay Thompson, reportedly one of Los Angeles Lakers superstar combo forward LeBron James' preferred free agent targets this offseason, has shunned his hometown Lakers in favor of joining the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks in a three-season, $50 million contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The 6-foot-6 Washington State product, who has only played for the Warriors since being drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in 2011, will arrive in Dallas as part of a three-time sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors and Charlotte Hornets, which will also ship young reserve Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green to the Hornets, Wojarnowski reports.
Thompson was reportedly deciding between joining the Lakers, for whom his father Mychal was a two-time champion and is currently a radio commentator, and the Mavericks, who just lost in a five-game NBA Finals series to the Boston Celtics. Thompson numbered among four reported veterans which free agent All-NBA Lakers combo forarwd LeBron James would have been amenable to taking a pay cut to accommodate this summer. Three of those vets are now off the board in Thompson, point guard/shooting guard James Harden (who inked a two-year, $70 million deal to stay with the L.A. Clippers for some reason) and center Jonas Valanciunas (who signed a three-season, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards, where he will almost certainly never make a postseason). The fourth, three-time All-NBA Chicago Bulls small forward DeMar DeRozan, remains available, though he's not as clean of an offensive fit as Thompson, an elite three point marskman.
Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are still working out terms for the deal, and the agreement is considered far from fruition.
