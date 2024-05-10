Lakers News: How Mike Budenholzer's Suns Contract Impacts LA's Coaching Search
It was announced earlier today that the Phoenix Suns have inked former championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer to a reported five-year, $50 million-plus contract (per Shams Charania of The Athletic).
That news could have ripple effects for the fate of the rest of the NBA as the coaching carousel continues.
In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards are also still on the hunt for a new head coach. Depending on how these playoffs shake out, it seems possible another playoff team or two could be looking for a reset.
Essentially, the Budenholzer contract has set the market for this year's crop of experienced coaching hires. Maybe an eight-figure annual sum will be reserved for players who've won titles, but then again Monty Williams, the guy whose Phoenix team Budenholzer actually beat en route to his title in 2021, inked a bonkers six-year, $78.5 million deal ($13.05 million a year) last summer to lead the Detroit Pistons... to a 14-68 record in 2023-24. One assumes a cheaper coach could have gotten a similar result.
Anyway, with the Lakers' field of Darvin Ham replacements seemingly expanding, it will be interesting to see if team president Rob Pelinka opts to pay top dollar for an experienced, decorated head coach (Frank Vogel is available, after all...) or if he opts for another Ham by way of the assistant coach route.
