Lakers News: Multiple New Head Coaching Names For LA Thrown Out By Shams Charania
The Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach has started and the front office is now tasked with bringing in its third head coach since 2020. Firing Darvin Ham was the first big step for this offseason and now the real work begins.
Bringing in a new coach will be step one for this team and they are taking their time with the search. Los Angeles wants to avoid making the same mistakes that they made in its previous hires so they are looking at both experienced coaches and first-time ones again.
There have already been some names taken off the board such as Charles Lee, who signed with the Charlotte Hornets, and Mike Budenholzer, who is expected to sign with the Phoenix Suns. But The Athletic's Shams Charania listed off a few other names that weren't in the original report during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"Even guys like David Adelman, who is an assistant coach in Denver right now. James Borrego, an assistant coach in New Orleans right now. They are gonna have a wide net and I would expect them to interview an abundance of candidates."
Adelman has been a name circling around a little more of late and he could be a solid hire. His positioning with the Nuggets has been noted and if they were to put a more veteran staff around him, it could be a nice landing spot for him.
As for Borrego, he has been a head coach with the Charlotte Hornets before. While his teams were never very successful, he did have that organization trending in the correct direction upon his firing. He could be an interesting name to watch going forward.
No matter who gets hired, this needs to be the last coaching hire for a long time. Los Angeles can't continue to switch coaches every few seasons if they want to truly bring another title to this historic organization.
More Lakers: Lakers All-Star Trade Target Weighs In on Recent Head Coaching Changes Around NBA