Lakers News: Los Angeles Set to Interview 3 More Head Coaching Candidates
The Los Angeles Lakers' quest for a Darvin Ham replacement has kicked off in earnest. The team has reportedly already met with three head coaching candidates to date: longtime NBA shooting guard-turned-LeBron James podcast cohost JJ Redick (the apparent frontrunner for now), All-Star guard-turned-Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell, and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.
Per Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, that triumvirate is hardly the only bunch that Los Angeles team president Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss will interview.
Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori, currently head coach Chris Finch's surrogate on the floor while Finch recovers from his surgically repaired patellar tendon rupture, leads this next wave of contenders. Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman and Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn are also on the table.
Nori, 50, had previously served as an assistant coach on the Toronto Raptors from 2009-13, the Sacramento Kings from 2013-14, the Denver Nuggets from 2015-18, and the Detroit Pistons from 2018-21 before joining Finch's staff.
Adelman got his start as a high school coaching, before getting his NBA break with the Minnesotat Timberwolves as an assistant in 2011. Prior to the Nuggets, he also had a stint with the Orlando Magic from 2016-17.
Quinn, a former NBA point guard from 2006-13 with the Heat, New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers, began his coaching career as an assistant at Northwestern, but has been with the Heat since 2014.
