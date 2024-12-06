Lakers Injury Report: LA, Atlanta All-Stars Downgraded Ahead of Friday Clash
It's possible that none of the three 2024 All-Stars on the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks will be available to suit up for Friday night's clash between a pair of clubs desperate for a win.
According to the league's most recent injury report, All-NBA Second Team Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has seen his status downgraded to probable ahead of the matchup as he continues to deal with lingering plantar fasciitis. Up until Wednesday's brutal 134-93 loss to the Miami Heat, Davis had shown few ill effects from the ailment. But in that game, he looked slow, and his offense abandoned him.
All-NBA Third Team Lakers power forward LeBron James, however, is considered questionable to play through a newly-announced left heel contusion in an ominous sign for his plan to play all 82 games this year.
On the Hawks side, All-Star Atlanta point guard Trae Young is considered merely probable to play through his right Achilles tendinitis. That did not keep him out of the Hawks' last game, a 119-104 blowout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, but he scored a dreadfully inefficient 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field (0-of-9 from long range), while also chipping in seven assists (against four turnovers) and four rebounds.
