Lakers News: LeBron James' Status For Hawks Game in Question Due to New Injury
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James emerged from a six-game shooting slump Wednesday with a solid 29-point scoring performance against the 10-10 Miami Heat — but, as has been typical for a while now, played no defense along the wing or in the paint. Thanks to some cumulative defensive apathy from L.A., the team got absolutely walloped by Jimmy Butler and co., falling 134-93 and losing its sixth game in its last eight tries.
The loss dropped Los Angeles to a 12-10 record on the season, and the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.
Now, the 20-time All-Star may not be available for the team's next tilt, against another mid-tier Eastern Conference club, the 12-11 Atlanta Hawks, on Friday.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, James has seen his status has downgraded to questionable, as he deals with what is being referred to as left foot soreness. The four-time league MVP is playing in a record-tying 22nd NBA season, averaging 22.3 points on .491/.342/.758 shooting splits, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds a night, while playing all 22 games for the Lakers.
His son, rookie point guard Bronny James, is also considered questionable to suit up with a left heel contusion. Bronny's biggest impacts for the Lakers this year have been off the court, as he has essentially not been a part of the team's rotation, suiting up for mop-up minutes in just six games.
Read More: Bronny James Makes Insane NBA Rookie Record
Starting Lakers point guard Austin Reaves will sit out for a fourth consecutive contest due to a left pelvic contusion. The 6-foot-5 pro is averaging a career-high 16.7 points while slashing .440/.355/.774 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals a night. Sixth man D'Angelo Russell has been starting in Reaves' stead. Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles center Anthony Davis has seen his status downgraded to probable, due to his lingering left plantar fasciitis.
Back-up big men Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) are all sidelined. Christian Koloko seems likely to serve the lion's share of reserve center minutes. Forwards Rui Hachimura and LeBron James could see some small-ball center minutes behind Davis. Second-year Lakers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino remains shelved with a left hamstring strain. Hood-Schifino, like Bronny James, is not an active part of L.A.'s rotation.
More Lakers: Lonzo Ball Blames Signature Shoes for LA Rookie Year Injury