Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Kings? Full Lakers Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings, for the second time in three nights.
The Lakers stood up in the state's capital and will look for a sweep in this mini-series. Los Angeles came away on top in their first game on Thursday, defeating the Kings 113-100.
The Lakers took control in the game's final minutes and won. L.A. played spectacularly, including their star center, Anthony Davis.
Davis didn't have his best game shooting, but he did everything else great. The 31-year-old recorded 21 points on 7-for-20 shooting from the field, 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and six blocks in 35 minutes of action.
The Lakers will take the court on Saturday, and the star big man, who has a new injury, is listed as questionable prior to the game. Davis was listed as questionable, dealing with a left elbow injury.
Davis will now be playing.
Davis briefly left Thursday's game against Sacramento with what was initially reported as a left shoulder injury. He managed to return and was impactful in his return. Davis has now been diagnosed with a left elbow contusion. While he's iffy to play Saturday, his ability to return to Thursday's game indicates that the injury isn't severe enough for him to be ruled out.
Since and including Dec. 1, Davis has averaged 25.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.
Davis was spectacular, and the team is happy he will be out there for Saturday's game.
The Lakers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points. As for the Kings, they are 2-4 against division opponents and rank seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game, led by their superstar big man Domantas Sabonis, averaging 6.2 a game.
Los Angeles will look for its 16th win of the season and third in a row. Every game against a Western Conference foe will be vital for seeding as the playoffs approach.
In L.A.'s last 10 games, the Lakers are 5-5. They average 104.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.
Davis will play, but the Lakers will be without Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes as L.A.'s frontcourt depth woes continue.
