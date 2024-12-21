Lakers' LeBron James, JJ Redick Hype Up Anthony Davis After Another 'Special' Game
The Los Angeles Lakers connected on all cylinders in Friday’s big win against the Sacramento Kings. This is now the second consecutive win for L.A., who is now 2-0 since the return from a foot injury for LeBron James.
This win signifies a much-needed turnaround for the Lakers, who were coming off a four-game losing streak prior to James’ return. Defense and rebounding helped secure the win for Los Angeles, and this effort was spearheaded by star center Anthony Davis.
The Lakers dominated the glass with AD leading the way with 20 rebounds. He contributed a much-needed double-double also adding in 21 points, six blocks, four assists, and three steals. While it wasn’t L.A.’s best shooting night, the team’s tenacity defensively and on the offensive glass kept them in control for the majority of the matchup.
Following the matchup, Coach J.J. Reddick highlights this win as one of his “favorite games of the season”.
”For the group, I really felt like this might be my favorite win we’ve had all season just because we weren’t efficient offensively, but because of our crashing, because we limited them in transition, limited them to one shot, like all of the things that we’ve preached that gives yourself a chance to win every night, when you have an off shooting night, an off offensive night, we did tonight, and just…the group was great.”
Other players on the roster played big-time minutes contributing critical performances that greatly impacted the outcome of Friday’s matchup against Sacramento. Austin Reaves finished with 25 points while James, in his second game back since nursing a foot injury, dropped in 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.
Although a number of players stepped up on offense and found a way to get the job done, Friday’s win can be characterized by strong defense and rebounding, and that was mainly led by the efforts of Davis.
Both Coach Reddick and James had high praises for AD following the win against the Kings.
“I mean, AD is special,” James said. “Don’t take those performances for granted and say, ‘That’s just AD doing AD.’ No. That’s a special talent and a special player. And we needed every last one of those (19) boards.”
“(AD) was phenomenal tonight,” Redick added. “And it just shows you how elite he is as a player that he can have a 7-for-20 night and still dominate a basketball game.”
