Domantas Sabonis Returns to Kings Lineup As Trade Market Heats Up

Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night against the Wizards, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sabonis has missed the last 27 games due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. He's officially questionable for the contest, but is expected to play after spending the last two months rehabbing his injury.

The Kings are 11-30 on the season and Sabonis is a trade candidate to watch ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, especially if he can prove that he is healthy. He has three years and $136.3 million left on his contract, which could make him difficult to move.

But new Kings general manager Scott Perry has been open to listening on trade offers for the team's veterans, including Sabonis and Malik Monk.

In his 11 games prior to injuring his meniscus, Sabonis was averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds on 51.0% shooting from the floor.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated