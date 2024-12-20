Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers Full Injury Report vs Kings Revealed
Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Los Angeles has a long injury report once again. Eight total players are listed on the report in the initial list, with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis listed.
Davis is listed as probable for the game as he deals with left plantar fasciitis. As for James, he is currently listed as questionable for the contest as he deals with a nagging left foot injury.
It seems likely that Davis will at least play in this game, with James being a wild card up to the game start. But the Lakers have been off for a few days, likely giving James more rest time in between games.
James will likely be playing in this game against the Kings.
James missed two games due to this injury but did return against the Memphis Grizzlies last week. The veteran forward helped Los Angeles pick up a much-needed win over a solid Memphis team so he will look to do the same here against Sacramento.
Los Angeles will be getting back to a normal schedule in the NBA as the NBA Cup games are now over for the season. It was a nice break for the Lakers, giving the players some extra rest mid-way through the long season.
But it's time that the team gets back into form and now now have their eyes set on the postseason. While the playoffs are still a little ways away, Los Angeles is determined to get back to the playoffs to go on another title run.
This team believes that they can compete with the other elite teams in the NBA if they can get into the postseason healthy. But the Lakers will also need to add more talent to the roster if they want to field a competitive team.
The Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline next year. If the front office can provide this roster with some upgrades, they may be able to go on another run.
But if Los Angeles doesn't make any moves, it could result in them seeing another wasted season with their star duo.
